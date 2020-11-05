Female football star Megan Rapinoe engaged to NBA girlfriend Sue Bird. See photos

American football great Megan Rapinoe got engaged to her long-term girlfriend and basketball icon Sue Bird recently. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Rapinoe and Bird have been in a relationship since 2016.

To share the news, Rapinoe Instagrammed this picture (right) recently for her 2.2 million followers. The couple were flooded with congratulatory messages on their respective social media handles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Rapinoe She/Her ðÂÂÂÂ³ï¸ÂÂ‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@mrapinoe) onOct 31, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

Brit Formula One star Lewis Hamilton commented: "Congratulations," along with two red heart emojis.

Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol said: "Congratulations!!!! What a beautiful moment to share and live!" Former American basketball player Matt Barnes wrote: "Wow...CONGRATS to y'all."

Australian women's footballers Lydia Williams posted red hearts emojis while Stephanie Catley said 'Yaaas' along with heart emojis displaying her excitement.

