Search

Female football star Megan Rapinoe engaged to NBA girlfriend Sue Bird. See photos

Updated: 05 November, 2020 08:49 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The couple were flooded with congratulatory messages on their respective social media handles

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

American football great Megan Rapinoe got engaged to her long-term girlfriend and basketball icon Sue Bird recently. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Rapinoe and Bird have been in a relationship since 2016.

To share the news, Rapinoe Instagrammed this picture (right) recently for her 2.2 million followers. The couple were flooded with congratulatory messages on their respective social media handles.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Rapinoe She/Her ðÂÂÂÂ³ï¸ÂÂ‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@mrapinoe) onOct 31, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

Brit Formula One star Lewis Hamilton commented: "Congratulations," along with two red heart emojis.

Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol said: "Congratulations!!!! What a beautiful moment to share and live!" Former American basketball player Matt Barnes wrote: "Wow...CONGRATS to y'all."

Australian women's footballers Lydia Williams posted red hearts emojis while Stephanie Catley said 'Yaaas' along with heart emojis displaying her excitement.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 05 November, 2020 08:30 IST

Tags

footballsports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK