Watch Video: Ajay Devgn fails to recall his wedding date, but Shah Rukh Khan remembers

Updated: 26 October, 2020 09:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amidst the festive celebration, there is a throwback video of Kajol, which is doing the rounds in which husband Ajay Devgn appears to be struggling while recalling their wedding date.

The country celebrated the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi on October 25, and popular Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended warm greetings to their fans on social media.

 
 
 
Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra! The start of something good....

A regular at Durga Puja pandals, this year Kajol celebrated the festivities online. The actor is spending time with daughter Nysa, who is studying in Singapore. On Sunday, she shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra. The start of something good."

 
 
 
There is also a throwback video of Kads, which is doing the rounds in which husband Ajay Devgn appears to be struggling while recalling their wedding date. Shah Rukh Khan is then seen telling the exact date and year. No wonder SRK and Kads are BFFs.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. This year the festival spirit has been dampened by the COVID-19 which have spread all over the world.

First Published: 26 October, 2020 09:45 IST

