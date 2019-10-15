Festive fitness
Get fit for this festive season
Rehan Poncha
Looking to get fit for the festive season? Then this workshop by Olympian swimmer Rehan Poncha, is meant for you. He will share workout tips and give anecdotes from his own journey.
On October 19, 6 pm onwards
At Atrium 6, Lower Ground Level, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kurla West.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
