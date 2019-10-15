MENU

Festive fitness

Updated: Oct 15, 2019, 08:47 IST | The Guide Team

Get fit for this festive season

Rehan Poncha
Rehan Poncha

Looking to get fit for the festive season? Then this workshop by Olympian swimmer Rehan Poncha, is meant for you. He will share workout tips and give anecdotes from his own journey.
On October 19, 6 pm onwards
At Atrium 6, Lower Ground Level, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kurla West.
