Festive fitness

Looking to get fit for the festive season? Then this workshop by Olympian swimmer Rehan Poncha, is meant for you. He will share workout tips and give anecdotes from his own journey.

On October 19, 6 pm onwards

At Atrium 6, Lower Ground Level, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kurla West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

