Filmmaker Dhiraj Kumar to direct Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushamadeed

Filmmaker Dhiraj Kumar, who made Sharman Joshi starrer Kaashi: In Search Of Ganga, is all set for his next film titled Suswagatam Khushamadeed.

The movie will be a romantic-comedy and it will feature actor Pulkit Samrat in lead role. According to a source, Dhiraj wanted to cast an actor from Delhi and Pukit was his first choice.

A source informs, “InsiteIndia and Meta4Films Production have signed Pulkit for two films. He was the first choice for the role. Suswagatam Khushamadeed is going to be the first film from the deal. Dhiraj will be teaming again with writer Manish Kishore for this upcoming film. It will be shot in Lucknow and Delhi and will go on floors later this year.”

Confirming the news, Dhiraj says, “I’m a relatively a new director in Bollywood and it’s hard to get established actors to work with you when you’re new. I’m thankful to Pulkit Samrat for doing this film. He is a really talented actor and the role really suits him. I look forward to working with him. I’m sure he will do justice to the role.”

Like Kaashi: In Search Of Ganga, Suswagatam Khushamadeed too will have a social message. “This is a light-hearted film. It will spread the message of love, friendship and kindness.”

Written by Manish Kishore, the film will be Co - Produced by Yellow Ant Productions.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.