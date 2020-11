Footballers are just puppets for UEFA, FIFA: Germany's Toni Kroos

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos feels that footballers are just "puppets" used by governing bodies FIFA and UEFA and are powerless in discussions about competitions such as the Nations League or a possible new European Super League. "At the end of the day, as players we're just puppets for all these new things which are invented by FIFA and UEFA. Nobody asks us," Kroos said in his podcast 'Einfach mal Luppen'.

Kroos, who made his 100th appearances for Germany last month, is in the squad for Wednesday's friendly against the Czech Republic as well as Nations League matches against Ukraine and Spain. The 2014 World Cup winner feels if players had more say they "wouldn't be playing in the Nations League, nor a Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, nor a Club World Cup with 20 or more teams."

The Real Madrid star said he feels such tournaments are planned "to suck out everything financially, and, of course, physically from every single player - and then some." Last month, outgoing Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claimed a European Super League could soon become a reality. Kroos said a league comprising Europe's top 18 clubs would be "a very, very interesting thing in sporting terms" which would generate large television audiences, but it risks widening the gap between the continent's elite and the rest.

"It is also good to leave certain things just as they are when they are good," Kroos added, referring to the current Champions League, European Championship and World Cup formats as "top products".

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever