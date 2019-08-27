Game changer Siddiqui Subhani to become the youngest, most influential entrepreneur of India

specials

Siddiqui also has his hands firm in a lot of political social campaigns and is currently working on something big coming up sooner this year

Siddiqui Subhani to become the youngest entrepreneur of India

Siddiqui Subhani absolutely a debt of gratitude is in order for setting aside the effort to talk with me. I’m a 19-year-old business person from Small Village Lalgopalganj, Allahabad, I’m the COO of Filmymantra (a media distributing organization), however before this, I’ve made a web office, diversion organization and a couple of littler organizations. I was conceived in Lalgopalganj. Growing up, life wasn’t hard. I surmise I began my pioneering venture in the quest for Freedom. Money related opportunity, yet additionally the opportunity to make and assemble dependent on my thoughts and choices, not being determined what to do.

Today he is one of the most resourceful entrepreneurs in his field. Having to take up a number of projects, proving himself just under the age of 19 Siddiqui has made his way to the moons with his tremendous content generation and digital knowledge.

Siddiqui Subhani truly is an inspiration for the youth with tremendous digital media power and potential. Siddiqui with his extraordinary startup ideas has become the most influential digital bug of the country.

Siddiqui has held campaigns for movies like Sarbjit, Gold, Madaari and many more under Filmymantra Digital Pvt Ltd.

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.