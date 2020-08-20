Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: ITC's Mangaldeep brings home divinity of Siddhivinayak temple

An artists gives finishing touches to the idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. Pic/mid-day photographer

ITCs Agarbatti brand, Mangaldeep has joined hands with Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust and Bamboo Research and Training Centre (BRTC) to launch a special agarbatti offering.

"Mangaldeep Temple" is said to be Lord Ganesha's favourite fragrances agarbatti pack. This coincides with the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi starting from Saturday.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Mangaldeep is celebrating all the forms of Ganapati worshipped across India with the launch of this special agarbatti - "Mangaldeep Temple - Lord Ganesha's favourite fragrances Agarbatti".

The agarbatti comprises flowers offered to the God at Siddhivinayak temple. It is an innovative dual-fragrance agarbatti, made with fragrances of items believed to be Lord Siddhivinayak's favourite - Hibiscus and Marigold, the company said in a statement.

The agarbattis have been made by women in rural Maharashtra, working under the aegis of BRTC.

The pack also has the approval of the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust as a mark of credibility. For every pack sold by ITC, the company will contribute a dedicated amount mentioned on the pack to the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, on behalf of the devotees, the statement added.

