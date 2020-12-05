Gauri Khan hints at being a part of season 2 of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife), Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife), and Neelam Kothari (Samir Soni's wife) recently collaborated for Netflix's show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Some have found the show frothy, some fun, and some have discovered their new guilty pleasure.

And now, posting on her Instagram Account, Gauri Khan has hinted at being a part of the second season. She shared a poster of the show and this is what she had to write- "Hey girls ... I'm gate crashing season 2." [SIC]

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

All four wives commented on the post. Look what they had to say - Maheep wrote- "Gaaaauuuurrriii I love you too much." [SIC]. Bhavana commented- "Hahahah love you." [SIC]. Seema also wrote how much she loved her and Neelam exclaimed, "Gauri you are toooo funny." [SIC]

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's love story seems to be straight out of a Hindi film romance. The two tied the knot in 1992, the year when Khan began his acting career. He went on to become a global phenomenon with an incredibly contagious demeanour, but the success didn't come easy.

Also Read: Maheep Kapoor Likes To Keep Track Of Her Neighbourhood

In an interview with NDTV, Gauri Khan spoke about his journey from ebb to stardom, how they experienced and witnessed ups and downs, and also spending time with him during the lockdown. Talking about his stardom, she said, "Frankly I did not realise even after his films released, even after he gave those blockbusters. Took a long, long time for it to sink in that he has arrived."

She added, "And it was very organic, gradual. It wasn't like I woke up one fine day in this place and said 'Wow, he has arrived'. It wasn't like that. It was his struggle...we went through ups and downs. He has accomplished so much and done so well for himself.. all of us are enjoying his hard work today."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: Guilty Pleasure Or Great Reality TV?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news