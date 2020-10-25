Gauri Khan shares throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the IPL auction as KKR beat Delhi Capitals

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot on October 25, 1991, and today, they complete 29 years of togetherness. October 24 saw the match between SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the ongoing Indian Premier League, where the former beat the latter by 59 runs.

Not being able to contain her excitement, Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with the star and this is what she had to say- Have a look at the post right here:

And a few weeks back, in an interview with NDTV, Gauri Khan spoke about his journey from ebb to stardom, how they experienced and witnessed ups and downs, and also spending time with him during the lockdown. Talking about his stardom, she said, "Frankly I did not realise even after his films released, even after he gave those blockbusters. Took a long, long time for it to sink in that he has arrived."

She added, "And it was very organic, gradual. It wasn't like I woke up one fine day in this place and said 'Wow, he has arrived'. It wasn't like that. It was his struggle...we went through ups and downs. He has accomplished so much and done so well for himself.. all of us are enjoying his hard work today."

And when asked about her children and now they have been spending time, she revealed, "Suhana has been busy with her online school while Aryan, who just finished college, is taking a much-needed break by relaxing, watching movies and playing games. AbRam, on the other hand, is back to school. While it was initially hard for the kids, they are all coping well."

