Gauri Khan shares throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the IPL auction as KKR beat Delhi Capitals
As Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals on October 24 in the IPL Match, Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with her hubby from the early IPL auction.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot on October 25, 1991, and today, they complete 29 years of togetherness. October 24 saw the match between SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the ongoing Indian Premier League, where the former beat the latter by 59 runs.
Not being able to contain her excitement, Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with the star and this is what she had to say- Have a look at the post right here:
We win @kkriders ...throwback pic Ipl auction 2000 something ðð
And a few weeks back, in an interview with NDTV, Gauri Khan spoke about his journey from ebb to stardom, how they experienced and witnessed ups and downs, and also spending time with him during the lockdown. Talking about his stardom, she said, "Frankly I did not realise even after his films released, even after he gave those blockbusters. Took a long, long time for it to sink in that he has arrived."
She added, "And it was very organic, gradual. It wasn't like I woke up one fine day in this place and said 'Wow, he has arrived'. It wasn't like that. It was his struggle...we went through ups and downs. He has accomplished so much and done so well for himself.. all of us are enjoying his hard work today."
And when asked about her children and now they have been spending time, she revealed, "Suhana has been busy with her online school while Aryan, who just finished college, is taking a much-needed break by relaxing, watching movies and playing games. AbRam, on the other hand, is back to school. While it was initially hard for the kids, they are all coping well."
-
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's love story is no less than a Bollywood romantic film. The duo dated for six years and after a series of ups and downs, the couple tied the knot in 1991. Shah Rukh Khan was 26 when he got married to Gauri. The actor believes his wife is his lucky mascot because his Bollywood career catapulted post his marriage. The duo is parents to three wonderful children – Aryan Khan (born in 1997), Suhana Khan (born in 2000) and AbRam Khan (born in 2013).
In picture: Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a snapshot from their younger days. (All photos courtesy: Gauri Khan's Instagram account)
-
When a fan on social media asked Shah Rukh Khan why he got married at an early age, the superstar gave a very heartwarming response, saying, "Bhai love aur luck kabhi bhi aajate hain (Love and luck follows you anytime). So both came early with Gauri (sic)."
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan look wonderful in this throwback photo.
-
Well, Shah Rukh Khan has time and again narrated the hardships he went through and how Gauri Khan's support helped him overcome those struggles. "The struggle was just in the first few years of marriage. Gauri Khan was new to the film industry, so was I. It's not that I married an outside girl into the film industry. Two years for us in Mumbai was like a honeymoon full of bumps. There was an issue like, 'You will shoot 6 in the morning?'," recalled Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview with mid-day.
In picture: Gauri Khan recently shared this lovely throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram account.
-
Shah Rukh Khan further added, "I remember the first night when we actually came to Mumbai after about five-seven days. Gauri spent that evening fully dressed, she wore chuda (bangle) and Indian dress, and came to Film City and was there till 6 where Hema Ji was directing my film."
-
In one of the interviews with mid-day, Gauri Khan spoke of the discussions she has with her husband. Praising SRK for his unconditional support, Gauri said, "I must say that he's been a great support. I discuss work with him off and on, and our conversations are always fruitful (smiles)."
-
Do you know how Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan used to romance in their younger days, before their marriage? SRK had shared in an interview, saying, "Unlike today where we have mobile phones, during our times there were only landline telephones. So whenever I wanted to talk to Gauri, I used to speak in a girl's voice as her brother Vikrant (Chhibber) used to pick the phone."
In picture: This photo of Gauri Khan with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, AbRam and Aryan deserves to be framed.
-
"So I used to say, 'Hello, can I please speak to Gauri?' in a girl's voice and he used to think that I'm her female friend," he added. Isn't that super adorable?
In picture: Gauri Khan with her parents Savita and Ramesh Chibber.
-
Gauri Khan shared this wonderful picture of her grandmother.
-
Gauri Khan with her son Aryan Khan and mother Savita Chibber. Aryan Khan has completed his studies abroad and is back in India, living with his parents. The star kid will turn 23 in November 2020.
-
Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan. Suhana Khan, in 2018, made her debut in the glam world by featuring on the Vogue magazine cover. The star kid looked every bit glamorous on the cover.
-
Suhana Khan poses with her mommy dearest Gauri Khan. The 20-year-old is studying abroad and aspires to become an actress.
-
Shah Rukh Khan with his youngest son AbRam. In May 2013, through surrogacy, AbRam Khan came in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's life. The little one is no less than a celebrity.
-
Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam. AbRam Khan turned seven in May 2020.
-
Gauri Khan with son Aryan Khan. Junior Khan is a spitting image of his dad Shah Rukh Khan.
-
Can you guess who is standing next to Shah Rukh Khan? He is Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chibber!
-
Gauri Khan's parents Ramesh and Savita Chibber with Aryan Khan and his cousin.
-
Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana Khan. Khan's daughter is prepping up for her acting career. Suhana was quoted by the Vogue magazine interview, "What I love about acting is that I don't have to be myself, I can be completely different."
-
Gauri Khan with son Aryan Khan. Aryan pursued filmmaking in Los Angeles.
-
Gauri Khan had shared a very candid picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan. The latter is always seen with Khan and his family on vacations.
-
Gauri Khan enjoys time off on the beach with Suhana Khan and AbRam.
It's Gauri Khan's 50th birthday on October 8, 2020. As Shah Rukh Khan and family celebrate Gauri's birthday today, we present pictures of SRK and Gauri Khan's pictures with their family which you may have not seen before! Here's a look
