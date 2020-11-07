Search

Gautam Gambhir gets isolated after COVID case at home

Updated: 07 November, 2020 07:29 IST | PTI | New Delhi

The 39-year-old is based in Delhi and is also a Member of Parliament. He represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting his own COVID-19 test result, after 'someone' at his home contracted the virus. "Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!"," Gambhir tweeted.

Delhi recorded over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 4.16 lakh with 66 more fatalities, the highest in around four months.

First Published: 07 November, 2020 07:27 IST

