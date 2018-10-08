German honour for Priyanka Chopra's film Pahuna

hollywood

Elated at the win, producer Dr Madhu Chopra says the underlying theme of Pahuna cuts across language barrier. "Pahuna is relevant anywhere in the world where there is conflict, dislocation and pain."

Pahuna, The Little Visitors, produced by Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, has made India proud internationally. The Sikkimese film bagged two awards — Best Film (Jury Choice) and Special Mention By Professional Jury in the International Feature Film Category — at the ongoing SCHLINGEL International Children's Film Festival in Germany.

Directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala, the film was screened at the German festival on October 5. A small-budget film that revolves around three children who form a bond with each other after they are separated from their parents while fleeing Nepal, the project had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last year.



A still from Pahuna: The Little Visitors

"Pahuna is relevant anywhere in the world where there is conflict, dislocation and pain. Priyanka set up the production house with the idea of giving regional stories, artistes and crew, a pan-India presence and if possible, international exposure. With this, we have achieved global exposure," she says, adding that the project will have its premiere in India in December.

