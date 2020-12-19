Golden mark! Neetu Kapoor pens note as Rishi Kapoor's 'Mera Naam Joker' clocks 50 years

On Friday, Mera Naam Joker clocked 50 years. Rishi Kapoor made his debut in father Raj Kapoor's directorial venture. Commemorating what would have been a golden jubilee anniversary of her late husband and great actor Rishi Kapoor in Indian cinema, actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday, penned a note remembering the star.

Neetu Kapoor shared a collage of her late husband's pictures and wrote, "Mera Naam Joker released on December 18, 1970... it would have been his 50 years in the Indian film industry."

Mera Naam Joker, released in 1970. revolves around a boy named Raju, who faces many hurdles and disappointments in matters of the heart throughout his life. The film starred Rishi Kapoor's father, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Rishi's performance had fetched him the National Film Award for Best Child Actor.

Daughter Ridhima Kapoor along with celebrity followers including filmmaker Karan Johar started showering love in the comments section, within a few minutes of being posted. Ridhima left red heart comments, whereas Karan wrote, "My absolute favourite actor of all times."

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in April after battling with cancer. The last rites were performed at around 4 pm in the city's Chandanwadi crematorium.

