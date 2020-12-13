'Govt committed to welfare of farmers': PM

As farmers vowed to expand their protests over new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternative markets to boost income.



Nihangs at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march. Pics/AFP

Without directly referring to the farmers' agitation, which entered the 17th day on Saturday, Modi said agriculture reforms as part of government efforts are aimed at removing roadblocks, and the new laws will also bring in technology and investment in the sector. The government, he said, is committed to protecting the interest and welfare of farmers through its policies and actions.

"Reforms will help draw investment in the agriculture sector and benefit farmers," he said at the annual meeting of industry body FICCI. "The aim of all government reforms is to make farmers prosperous." The new legislations, which were approved in the previous Parliament session, give farmers an additional option outside of the designated mandis to buy or sell their crops, he said.

"How many sacrifices?"

The Congress on Saturday cited a media report to claim that 11 farmers had died in the last 17 days while protesting against the new agri laws, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi asking how many more sacrifices will farmers have to make to get the legislations repealed.

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws. "How many more sacrifices will the farmers have to make to get the agri laws repealed?" Gandhi asked in a tweet.

Security beefed up

The Delhi Police on Saturday increased deployment of personnel and placed more concrete barriers at various border points as farmers have announced that they will intensify their protest, with plans to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway and the Yumuna Expressway.

There is no protest yet on Delhi's borders with Gurgaon and at other points of National Highway-8 that connects the national capital with Jaipur, a senior police official said. "So far, there is no protest at Delhi-Gurgaon border. There is no disruption in traffic movement. However, we have proper security arrangements in place to deal with any situation," the officer said.

Farmers picket toll plazas

Farmers took over some toll plazas in Haryana on Saturday, not allowing authorities to collect fee from commuters.

The agitating farmers had earlier said they would picket toll plazas to press their demand for a repeal of the three new laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by Opposition parties.

More than 100 farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders gathered at a toll plaza on the Ambala-Hisar highway, around 15 kilometers from Ambala city.

