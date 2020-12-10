Groin injury proves costly for David Warner, ruled out of opening Test v India
Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the opening Test against India in Adelaide due to a groin injury that he suffered during the limited-overs series.
The opening Test of the series, to begin on December 17, will be a day-night affair and Warner said he wants to be cent per cent ready for the rigours of traditional format and was targeting a return in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
"The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my teammates that I am 100% ready for Test match conditions-that includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field," Warner said.
"Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference." Warner had sustained the injury in the second ODI and was subsequently ruled out of the third game in Canberra and the three-game T20 series, which India won 2-1.
Australia coach Justin Langer exuded confidence about Warner’s return in the second Test. "If there is one guy you know will go well above and beyond that’s Dave," Langer said.
