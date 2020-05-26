Gulabo-Sitabo's trailer serves meme-spiration for Mumbai Police's latest adversary

Mumbai Police has been amusing and educating its followers with hilarious public advisory posts ever since the beginning of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. From urging people to stay indoors and abide by the lockdown orders to taking the necessary precautions, the police department has been taking a cue from films such as 'Stree', 'Tenet', and 'Extraction'.

In their latest post, the Mumbai Police took inspiration from Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo to deliver an important message for cybersecurity. The police department has shared a still from the trailer of the film to advise their followers to adopt a strong password for their online profiles.

Khurrana is seen in the still, saying, "Humein godh lelo" (Adopt me), with the police department writing in the captions, "Strong password to Mumbaikars with a weak password!" What makes the post look even more funnier is the hashtags, '#$tr0ngP@$$w0â¹d' and '#BlockbusterPassword' written below the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) onMay 25, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

The post shared on Monday night garnered 10,545 likes and tonnes of comments appreciating the wittiful post and Mumbai Police's creativity behind it, apart from praising their efforts amidst the pandemic. Some also joked about their how strong their passwords are.

"Mumbai police got swag!" a user said. Another user joking about his password said, "My password will amaze you." Appreciating the police's social media game, a user said, "Killing it as always." A user joked, " My password is so strong that I keep forgetting it!"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news