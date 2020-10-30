Gupta Brothers: Parineeta Borthakur talks about her character

Parineeta Borthakur is currently seen playing the role of Mridula in the show 'Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinaare'. Her character recently had a revelation on the show and got to know that her real name is Ganga. Parineeta talks to us about her character and how she is enjoying playing it.

She says, “I love the fact that I am getting to play two completely different characters in the same show. And both characters have their own personality traits.”

The actress was introduced as Mridula and now, her real identity as Ganga, has been revealed. She says, “Mridula was a smart girl and fun to play, but Ganga is a mixture of emotions. Along with her unique habits, it has its own charm. I mean, alcohol is bad for us, so though my character used to drink every day earlier, but now as Ganga, I am trying to change that and not drink anymore. I’m inclined more towards my family now.”

The actress adds that the audience will love her romance with Hiten Tejwani’s character, Shiv, in the show. She says, “Ganga has promised Shiv that she will not do anything that is wrong and that she is a totally changed person now. Shiv supports and trusts her. She is in love with him and misunderstands that Shiv loves her back. Ganga is trying her best, but it will take her time to adjust to her new life.”

