Halloween 2020: Soha, Kunal and Inaaya match outfits; Ira Khan's spooky face

It's that time of the year again when our Bollywood celebs go all out and dress up in ghostly, witchy and haunting costumes. While there will be a dearth of Halloween parties this year due to the pandemic, B-towners are still making the most of the holiday.

Take for instance, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their little one Inaaya Naumi. The family celebrated Halloween 2020 by wearing matching outfits and posing for a snap! Soha shared the photo on Instagram, wishing everyone a Happy Halloween:

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween!! ð ð§¡ @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onOct 30, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT

Next up is Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira, who took Halloween makeup one step ahead and put on a spooky face for the camera.

When it comes to kids and Halloween, the holiday sure seems to bring out the absolute cuteness in the munchkins rather than make them look scary! Take a look at Neha Dhupia's baby girl Mehr, and you'll know what we're talking about:

Isn't Mehr Dhupia Bedi the cutest witch you've ever laid eyes on? We think mom Neha and dad Angad have done a fabulus job with the costume and overall get-up.

We can't wait to see which other celebrities share their Halloween looks today!

Also read: Riddhima Kapoor's Daughter Samara Looks Spooky In Her Halloween Get-Up!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news