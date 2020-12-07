Hamariwali Good News actress Jyoti Tiwari: I'm glad I'm offered younger roles

Television actress Jyoti Tiwari who is currently seen playing the character of Indu in the TV show Hamariwali Good News, feels glad that she is approached to play younger roles.

The actress who enjoys her birthday on 6th November and is 33 years old now says, "I have seen TV artist playing older characters onscreen. They at times play double to their age. But I'm lucky that was never approached to play such roles. I'm glad I'm offered younger roles. I'm very selective when it comes to signing a show as I take those roles which are challenging and realistic and fun to my audience."

Jyoti who has been part of shows like 'Devanshi', 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi', 'Vidya' is enjoying playing Indu. She shares, "Indu has come to as an opportunity. I'm glad to be part of the show. The show allows me a lot to explore as an actor. Indu is a lady who is very scared of her mother-in-law Sumitra. However, in her absence and behind her back, she actually bad mouths her mother-in-law. So it's fun to play."

Jyoti features along with popular actors like Kiran Sharma, Juhi Parmar, Srishti Jain, Shakti Anand in the current show.

