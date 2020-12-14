Hardik Pandya meets his son Agastya after 4 months, posts image

Hardik Pandya on Saturday posted an image with his son Agastya. Pandya, who returned to India after their ODI and T20I series in Australia, is meeting his family for the first time in four months, having also taken part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE before the Australia tour. "From national duty to father duty," said Pandya in his caption to an image in which he is feeding milk to his son on Instagram.

Pandya became a father on July 30 and had to leave for the UAE in less than a month for the IPL. He ended up winning the title with the Mumbai Indians in a tournament in which he was part of a formidable lower order with Kieron Pollard and his brother Krunal Pandya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

He was then part of the Indian team that toured Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is. While India lost the ODI series 2-1, they won the T20I series 2-1 and Pandya was one of their top performers on both occassions.

