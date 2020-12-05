Harmanpreet Kaur sizzles

India women's cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur looks stunning in this picture she Instagrammed for her 751,000 followers with the message: "To all the beautiful women. You are more precious to this world than you'll ever know. Take better care of yourselves. #womenstandtall."

The post received over 70,000 'likes'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmanpreet Kaur (@imharmanpreet_kaur)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news