Harmanpreet Kaur: Supernovas lacked partnerships

Supernovas failed to get partnerships going and that was the main reason for losing to Trailblazers in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Monday, Harmanpreet Kaur said after the 16-run defeat. "It wasn't that tough a total to chase but we just didn't get partnerships. We needed two good partnerships, but we didn't," she rued. Chasing Trailblazers' 118-8 in 20 overs, defending champions Supernovas managed just 102-7. Harmanpreet indicated that her injury, sustained while

fielding first, impacted her batting.

"It was really tough for me; while fielding only I got hurt but you have got to be there for the team. I tried my best but couldn't win it for the team," she said. Supernovas' left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who was adjudged Player-of-the-Series and took five wickets in the final, revealed that she was regularly practising during the lockdown. "It feels great to pick a fifer, but isn't nice to not be on the winning side. It was a spinning track and the plan was to bowl the normal stock ball," she said.

"I worked very hard on my bowling in the lockdown, and I think it shows. I was playing consistently even in the lockdown and I was in touch, so it didn't feel like I was coming back after a long time."

