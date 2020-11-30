'Have no explanations,' says stunned Zidane after Real Madrid's loss

Real Madrid players wear a dejected look during their defeat to Alaves in the La Liga match on Saturday. Pics/Getty images

Spanish League

Real Madrid slumped to a 1-2 loss at home to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday as city rivals Atletico moved level with leaders Real Sociedad after extending their winning run to six matches.

Lucas Perez scored a fifth-minute penalty and Joselu added a second just after half-time following an awful mistake by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Gritty Alaves

Casemiro gave Real a lifeline on 86 minutes but Alaves held on for a victory. Madrid remain in fourth place. “I don’t have any explanations,” said Real coach Zinedine Zidane, whose side followed a 2-0 win at Inter Milan by losing for the third time in 10 league games this season. “We alternate between good and bad moments. The other day in Milan we played a good match, and today, three days later, we put in a display like that at home. It was our worst start to a match this season,” he added.

Messi tribute to Maradona

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi paid tribute to Diego Maradona by stripping off his Barcelona top to reveal the Argentina great’s shirt after he scored the final goal of a 4-0 rout of Osasuna. Messi celebrated his strike by taking off Barcelona’s blue-and-burgundy to bare the red-and-black of Maradona’s shirt from his stint at Newell’s Old Boys.