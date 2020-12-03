Hema Malini on daughter Ahana Deol's twins: Dharamji is yet to see his grandchildren due to COVID-19

Dharmendra and Hema Malini welcomed two new members in their family. Their younger daughter Ahana Deol Vohra gave birth to twin daughters on November 26. The veteran actors are delighted to embrace the role of grandparents once again. In an interview, Hema Malini expressed her happiness and also shared that Dharmendra is yet to see the babies.

Speaking to The Times of India, Hema Malini said, "It was a very smooth delivery at Hinduja Healthcare Surgical Hospital in Khar (Mumbai). All my five grandchildren have been born in the able hands of Dr Kiran Coelho in that hospital; we have immense faith in her and the hospital. It's such a joyous moment. Dharamji is very excited. When we fell in love and married, Dharamji and I never expected that our family would expand so much."

She also said that her husband is yet to see his grandchilren due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior star has taken immense care and did not venture out to the hospital. "But of course, he has seen the pictures of Astraia and Adea. Dharamji may go to see the babies in a day or two at Ahana's Worli house," said Malini.

"Ahana and Vaibhav (husband) had pre-decided a few names; some names of boys and some names of girls. We often do that, don't we? And I don't interfere in their choice, neither when it comes to Esha and Bharat. My happiness lies in my family's happiness," she continued.

On November 27, Ahana had announced the happy news on her Instagram stories and had revealed the name of her newborn daughters - Astraia and Adea. She shared a picture that read, "Some miracles come in pairs. We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea (sic)".

Ahana Deol tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Vaibhav Vohra in 2014. The couple's first-born is son Darien, who is five.

In other news, Hema Malini recently celebrated her 72nd birthday. She celebrated her special day with her family. The Dream Girl actress shared pictures of the celebration on her Twitter account. Sharing the photos, Hema Malini wrote:

Time to share a few of my birthday photos with all of you! pic.twitter.com/kwyZBdNvFj — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 20, 2020

In the pictures that she shared, Hema Malini could be seen twinning with Dharmendra in blue. While she wore a blue striped salwar suit, Dharam ji complemented her look in blue jeans, white shirt, and a blue waist coat.

In a recent interview, when the Baghban actress was asked about the one thing about her life that she wished she could change, she spoke about not being able to spend some more time with Dharmendra. She said, "I don't think I want to change anything. I didn't get enough time to spend with Dharam ji since marriage. But that's okay. Whatever time we have together is precious. And I make it a point not to crib. I don't squander my time with my loved ones complaining."

Also Read: Hema Malini Digs Out Priceless Throwback Picture That She Wanted To Add In Her Biography

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news