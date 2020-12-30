Search

Here's how Janhvi Kapoor made sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday special

Updated: 30 December, 2020 14:31 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

On Tuesday, Anshula turned a year older. Janhvi, along with younger sister Khushi, and father Boney Kapoor, rang in her big day

Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula turned a year older on December 29. As brother Arjun is holidaying in Goa with Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor made sister Anshula's birthday a day to remember. Janhvi, along with younger sister Khushi, and father Boney Kapoor, rang in her big day.

Anshula took to Instagram to thank them. She wrote, "Didn't really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties — Janhvi and Khushi — brought the warm fuzzies to my house and not gonna lie, this made me smile. Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don't see it myself." That's what sisters are for.

 
 
 
Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's kids from his first marriage with Mona Shourie. Mona Shourie passed away in 2012, after a battle with cancer.

On the professional front, Anshula kickstarted her new entrepreneurial fundraising venture called Fankind. The online platform gives fans a chance to connect with their favourite celebrities. It also gives fans a chance to take part in fun activities like paintball, baking, and cricket with their favourite stars. The platform, in turn, supports and fundraises for charitable causes.

