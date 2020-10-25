Search

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma expecting second child together

Updated: 25 October, 2020 10:04 IST | ANI | Washington

The couple who had tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019 are parents to a 2-year-old daughter. Duff also has another eight-year-old son from her previous husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff with husband Matthew Koma. Pic courtesy/Hilary Duff's Instagram account
American actor-singer Hilary Duff and her musician husband Matthew Koma are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Saturday.

Both took to Instagram to share a short video clip where Koma is seen embracing the 'Mom-to-be' Hilary's baby bump.

 
 
 
We are growing!!! Mostly me ...

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) onOct 24, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

"We are growing!!! Mostly me...," the 'Lizzie Maguire,' actor wrote in the caption, while Koma wrote, "lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021."

First Published: 25 October, 2020 09:53 IST

