Hitting the highway! Amyra Dastur shares a sneak peek from her road trip

Updated: 23 October, 2020 09:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amyra Dastur posted a picture and wrote, "Under blue skies, the wind in my hair, my spirit is free"

With road trips back in favour in the current scenario, Amyra Dastur shared her experience of driving around in the Gujarat countryside. She shared a still from her road trip in Surat on her Instagram account.

In the photo, Amyra is seen leaning out of a car and looking at the blue sky, stretching her right hand in the air. In the caption she wrote, "Under blue skies, Mountains by my side, The wind in my hair, And the earth beneath me, I am one with the universe, My spirit is free. #roadtrip #blessed #ontheroadagain #travel #travelphotography #wildheart #freespirit #sunshinetherapy #livefree."

 
 
 
Amyra's fans expressed appreciation with comments like "photo of the day", "what a pretty picture", "view to die for" and "this screams of freedom". A fan also wrote, "Be careful baby, there’ll be vehicles."

On the work front, Amyra will next be seen in the Tamil film Bagheera alongside Prabhudeva. She will also feature in the web series Dongri To Dubai and Tandav. In mid-September, Amyra Dastur travelled to Chennai to shoot of Bagheera, with Prabhudeva. Taking to Instagram, Amyra shared pictures from inside her flight from Mumbai to Chennai. "First time in an airplane since the lockdown," she captioned one of the images, in which she was seen wearing a mask and face shield.

Amyra made her Bollywood debut in 2013's Issaq, alongside Prateik Babbar. She was later seen in films like Kaalakaandi, Rajma Chawal, Made In China, and Prassthanam.

