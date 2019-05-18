How to build a summer skincare kit based on your skin

culture

Here are few essential summer skincare tips and products one should carry in their make up kit



As we hit summer, we have to let go of the skincare essentials that got us through the rest seasons. While winter demanded loads of moisture for the skin, summer skincare gets even more tricky as your skin will need balanced nourishment, higher UV protection, sweat resistance and of course refreshing care.

Dr. Saumya Shetty Hegde Medical Director & CEO of The Roots Clinic, Chembur lists few essential summer skincare tips and products one should carry in their make up kit.

When we talk about sunscreen you need to double up on it. Go sunscreen that offers a minimum of SPF 40 for face as well as body. One should use a formula that provides sear resistance so skin stays fresh. If a person spends more tgan63 hours in sun reapply sunscreen to avoid sunburn or skin damage. Apply sunscreen 30 minutes prior to dipping into the pool.

Next comes is moisturiser, one with acne problem should use a light moisturiser. Acne creams like clindamycin day time or adapalene or benzoyl peroxide at night or acne prone skin. If your travelling use salicylic or glycolic based tissue wipes to clean your face.

Now comes the face wash, it is important to clean your face twice a day. The ideal face wash should gently cleanse your skin by removing pollutants, makeup and ran whilst by keeping your skin healthy and refreshed.

Next important essential in a toner. Avoid toner that has high contents of alcohol as it will be too harsh on your skin and make your skin rough. Choose natural toner like cucumber or rose water. This will keep your skin soft and gentle.

Face mist in your bag is must, a gentle mist in a day times will refresh your skin instead anytime anywhere.

Right lip balm is one of the important essential. The harsh sun will make your lips dry and dehydrated. Look for lip balms that have UV protection or natural ingredients base like carrot seed oil, almond oil, beeswax, Shea butter.

For oily skin, one must have essential in gel-based sunscreen. Glycolic or salicylic based face wash. Antibacterial cream like clindamycin or nadifloxacin in the morning. Adapalene or benzoyl peroxide cream in the night.

