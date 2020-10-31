How will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrate her birthday tomorrow?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 47 tomorrow. Word from Jalsa is that it will be a low-key celebration with family.

Ash, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Amitabh had to be hospitalised after they tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Ash is not keen on inviting anyone as a precautionary measure. Last year, she had celebrated her birthday in Rome where she was attending a brand event.

After recovering from COVID-19, Aish extended gratitude towards her fans for their prayers and wishes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned 'Miss World' in 1994. She was the second Indian to win the crown; Reita Faria being the first, who won the title in 1966.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next film is Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil-language historical drama, which is set to release in 2021.

