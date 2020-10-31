How will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrate her birthday tomorrow?
Last year, she had celebrated her birthday in Rome where she was attending a brand event
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 47 tomorrow. Word from Jalsa is that it will be a low-key celebration with family.
Ash, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Amitabh had to be hospitalised after they tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Ash is not keen on inviting anyone as a precautionary measure. Last year, she had celebrated her birthday in Rome where she was attending a brand event.
After recovering from COVID-19, Aish extended gratitude towards her fans for their prayers and wishes.
View this post on Instagram
â¨â¤ï¸THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya ð¥°ðâ¤ï¸and for Pa, Ab ...and meâ¨TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL â¤ï¸â¨ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... â¤ï¸Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS â¨LOVE YOU All tooðâ¤ï¸â¨
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned 'Miss World' in 1994. She was the second Indian to win the crown; Reita Faria being the first, who won the title in 1966.
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next film is Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil-language historical drama, which is set to release in 2021.
Also read: Will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reprise Tabu's Role In The Tamil Remake Of AndhaDhun?
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born in a Tulu speaking family in Mangalore, Karnataka on November 1, 1973. Her family later moved to Mumbai. You would be surprised to know that Aish actually had ambitions of becoming an architect. She enrolled herself in Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture but later opted out to pursue a career in modelling. (All pictures/mid-day archive and Instagram)
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned 'Miss World' in 1994 and is still considered as the most beautiful 'Miss World' ever. She was the second Indian to win the crown; Reita Faria being the first, who won the title in 1966.
-
Having made her film debut with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar in 1997, Aishwarya has worked with some of India's most well-known filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish), Ashutosh Gowariker (Jodhaa Akbar), Rituparno Ghosh (Chokher Bali and Raincoat), among others.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997), which did okay at the box office. She later starred as a lead actress in Rishi Kapoor's 'Aa Ab Laut Chalein' opposite Akshaye Khanna.
-
Aishwarya finally found fame with movies such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal and the critically acclaimed Devdas.
-
It was in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's acting chops were noticed and she won the Filmfare award for best actress in the same year.
-
Aishwarya Rai reunited with her Aa Ab Laut Chalein co-star Akshaye Khanna in Subhash Ghai's musical love story Taal (1999) and also romanced Anil Kapoor in the film.
-
Aishwarya Rai's role of Paro in Devdas (2002) was notable and her chemistry with actor Shah Rukh Khan made the film one of the most loved romantic dramas of all times.
-
Rai married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 with whom she has one daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan. It was on the sets of the film 'Dhoom 2' that the couple fell in love and eventually tied the knot. On-screen, they have been seen together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Umrao Jaan (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan garnered both critical and box-office success with Ashutosh Gowariker's period romance Jodhaa Akbar (2008). Her next role was in the 2009 Harald Zwart-directed spy comedy The Pink Panther 2. Starring alongside Steve Martin, Jean Reno and Emily Mortimer, Ash portrayed the role of Sonia Solandres, a seductive criminology expert.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also appeared in Hollywood films such as Bride And Prejudice, The Mistress Of Spices, The Last Legion and Provoked.
-
In 2010, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a heart-wrenching performance in yet another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Guzaarish, opposite Hrithik Roshan.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave birth to a girl, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011. She took a five-year break, making a comeback with Jazbaa in 2015. "Recently, there was a colleague who asked me, 'Was Jazbaa the comeback vehicle you wanted?' I was like, 'Guys, it was a script, I liked the idea and I went with it'. I don't want to play into how one has to go about things," Aishwarya said as she explained how her choices have always been about following her heart, and not the herd.
-
"I came in from Miss World, so because I experienced a blast of stardom so early, I, from the very beginning - from Mani Ratnam to date - made choices from my heart, and tried being myself... I ended up doing my own thing and not following patterns that existed before, after or what is the natural trajectory of a leading lady in our industry. I think that's why people think I end up breaking preconceived norms... And that wonderfully continues," she further added.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan raised a lot of eyebrows as she romanced a much-younger Ranbir Kapoor in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. In hindsight, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan feels she has been "school girlish" in her choices and feels she should have been more fierce about taking up projects. "I think I was very school girlish in my choices... I was very good at keeping with schedules, and because of that I kind of walked away from some very great films and opportunities... because I would be sincere to schedules. Now when I think back, I should have maybe been more fierce and aggressive with wanting the films and allowed the schedules to figure themselves out as I have seen a lot of colleagues, who have worked over the years," Aishwarya said in an interview.
-
Aishwarya's portrayal of Dalbir Kaur in Sarbjit was lauded by critics and audience. She was even nominated for Filmfare award for Best Actress.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2018, as she reunited with her Taal co-star Anil Kapoor with Fanney Khan. The duo appeared on screen after 17 years for the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial. The duo had worked together in Subhash Ghai's Taal which released in 1999 and Satish Kaushik's Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai which released in 2000.
-
We wish the lovely lady a very happy birthday in advance!
A global icon, actress, and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has led an exemplary life. As the stunning actress turns 47 tomorrow, November 1, we take a look at her Bollywood journey!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe