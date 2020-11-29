How Yami Gautam celebrated her 32nd birthday, away from family!

On Saturday, Yami Gautam turned 32. She began the day by visiting the Bajreshwari Devi temple in her hometown Kangra before heading for the shoot of Pawan Kripalani's Bhoot Police in Dharamshala.

"My family and roots are the two things most dear to me. Seeking blessings on my birthday made a very special morning before making my way to work," she posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Later, Yami celebrated her birthday with her colleagues and team, whom she referred to as 'extended family'. "This is for my beautiful extended family! Yes, when birthdays become working birthdays & you especially miss being with your family & close friends, it’s your team & colleagues who ensure that you feel nothing less special. To this beautiful team who made it absolutely a memorable one for me. Gratitude for having such good-hearted & loving people around me," wrote Yami on Instagram, along with a picture.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Yami Gautam is said to prefer working birthdays. Her Uri-The Surgical Strike co-star Vicky Kaushal sent her virtual hugs.

