Hrithik Roshan's post-shave video impresses Bollywood buddies

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has almost shaved off his beard and posted a video on Instagram, flaunting his new look. The actor looks fresh after giving his heavy beard a trim, and his buddies in Bollywood seem impressed. "And it's off. Well almost. Guess a beardo never really takes it all off," Hrithik wrote alongside the clip, which currently has 2.1 million views.

His friends and colleagues from the industry couldn't stop gushing over the picture. Actress Preity Zinta wrote: "finally".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Actor Shahid Kapoor commented: "Oohhooo." Actress Mrunal Thakur dropped a heart emoji.

On Sunday, Hrithik had shared a picture flaunting his heavy beard on the photo-sharing website and had written: "Before the beard goes."

Hrithik, who made his debut as a hero with the hit film "Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai", completed 20 years in the industry in January this year. He was last seen on the big screen last year in Siddharth Anand's "War".

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever