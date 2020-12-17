Hungama 2: Here's how a two-wheeler gave Paresh Rawal a hard time

Hungama 2 is one of the most multi-starrer sequels in the upcoming year. Starring Meezaan Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles, fans are waiting for the release of the film with bated breaths.

An interesting incident that came to light from the sets was Paresh Rawal’s experience while riding a scooter! While we all know Paresh Rawal as the veteran actor acing the toughest roles like a cakewalk, it’s a lesser-known fact that he is not as comfortable with riding two-wheelers. He had to face his fears in one of the scenes during the shoot and got jittery.

With the full effort to give a smooth take, he kept trying to learn balancing and reconfirmed with the crew whether the brakes worked fine or not. The film's director Priyadarshan had a big laugh but also lauded the veteran actor for his sincerity even after all these years.

Surely, Paresh Rawal’s tireless efforts would be worth it as fans can't wait to see him in action.

Hungama 2 is a sequel to the 2003 hit comedy - Hungama. A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, Hungama 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.

Also Read: Priyadarshan On Shilpa Shetty's Role In Hungama 2: She Consistently Strives To Be Better

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news