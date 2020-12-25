I can't deal with his impatience!

I am a 34-year old woman and have been in a relationship with a divorced man who is 10 years older. We have been happy together and it has been around six months since we got together. The thing that worries me about how this is going is his impatience. He wants to constantly plan for the future and has already begun discussing marriage plans and children. He already has two children from his previous relationship, so I don't know how to react to these things. I want to be supportive, but I also want to take things slow. I think he is always hurrying because of his age, and he feels he doesn't have as much time to do what he wants, but I can't rush into anything. What do I do?

You have to respect how you feel and put yourself first, because that is what he appears to be doing for himself. The age gap isn't your fault, or his, but doing anything you aren't comfortable with can only lead to trouble further down the road. I suggest you get him to explain why he feels as if he is running out of time. Point out that six months may be too soon for you to consider any of the possibilities he has been talking about. If this isn't something he is prepared to accept, it may be easier for you both to have that conversation as soon as possible, to prevent misunderstanding or resentment from ruining things. As for children, it's your body and will always be your decision alone.

My marriage is emotionally unfulfilling and has been for almost 5 years now. My husband doesn't care about whether I stay or leave, and I have been thinking of ending it. Should I do this?

You should, if you don't see a way out. I suggest you speak to family and friends though, who know you both and may have sensible advice to offer you. Prepare for any emotional or financial repercussions as well.

