ICC Awards of the Decade: Virat Kohli, Ellyse Perry win big. Here's the complete list of winners

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced their prestigious Awards of the Decade in cricket. We saw many Indian and Australian cricketers bag huge honours during the awards ceremony. India's current captain Virat Kohli walked away with multiple trophies while former captain MS Dhoni took home a prestigious honour. Australian women's cricketer Ellyse Perry was the star in the women's category, taking home 3 awards in all major categories. We take a look at the complete list of winners of the ICC Awards of the Decade held this year.

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade - Virat Kohli

Team India's captain bagged the prestigious honour after scoring the most runs in this decade - 20,396 runs across all formats. Kohli has scored the most hundreds (66) and most fifties (94) and also has the highest average among cricketers with over 70 innings (56.97). Virat Kohli is also a Cricket World Cup champion (2011).

Here's what Virat Kohli had to say

Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade - Ellyse Perry

The Australian women's cricket star scored 4,349 runs in this decade and has also taken 213 wickets. Ellyse is a four-time T20 World Cup champion and 2013 ICC Women's World Cup champion.

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade - Steve Smith

The Australian batsman has scored 7,040 Test runs in this decade at an impressive average of 65.79 with 26 hundreds and 28 fifties.

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to score 10,000 runs in a decade. Kohli has scored 39 ODI centuries and 48 fifties at an average of 61.83 along with 112 catches.

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade - Ellyse Perry

Ellyse scored 2,621 runs in ODIs in this decade at an average of 68.97. She has also bagged 98 wickets at a bowling average of 25.09. Ellyse is also a 2013 Women's World Cup champion.

Here's what Ellyse Perry had to say

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade - Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan star bowler is the highest wicket-taker in the decade with 89 scalps at an average of 12.62. Khan has two five-fors and three four-wicket hauls.

Here's what Rashid Khan had to say

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade - Ellyse Perry

Ellyse had a clean sweep in all categories this year! In T20Is, she scored 1,155 runs at an average of 30.39 in this decade. She also took 89 wickets at an average of 20.64. The Aussie women's all-rounder is also a four-time T20 Women's World Cup winner.

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade - MS Dhoni

The former Indian captain won the prestigious award after fans chose him for his gesture of calling back England cricketer Ian Bell after the latter was run out in bizarre fashion during the Nottingham Test in 2011.

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade - Kyle Coetzer

The Scottish batsman scored 2,277 runs at an an average of 45.54 in ODIs

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Decade - Kathryn Bryce

The Scottish women's cricketer had a batting average over 50 as well as bowling average of 9.93 in T20Is.

Men's Test team of the Decade - Virat Kohli (c), Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Men's ODI team of the Decade - MS Dhoni (c, wk), Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga.

Men's T20I Team of the Decade - MS Dhoni (c, wk), Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Women's ODI team of the Decade - Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor (wk), Ellyse Perry, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, Anisa Mohammed.

Women's T20I team of the Decade - Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav.

