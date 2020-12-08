Search

I'll always be your baby girl: Jemimah Rodrigues wishes dad Ivan on his birthday

Updated: 08 December, 2020 07:50 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the finest players in Indian women's cricket and is active on social media

Pic courtesy/Jemimah Rodrigues' Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Jemimah Rodrigues' Instagram account

India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues recently Instagrammed this throwback picture with her father, Ivan, whilewishing him on his birthday.

She captioned the picture: "To the one who'll never stop believing in me, no matter what and no matter how old I grow, to him I'll always be his lil baby girl. Happy Birthday Dada."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jemimah Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 08 December, 2020 07:43 IST

Tags

Jemimah Rodriguescricket newssports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK