I'll always be your baby girl: Jemimah Rodrigues wishes dad Ivan on his birthday

India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues recently Instagrammed this throwback picture with her father, Ivan, whilewishing him on his birthday.

She captioned the picture: "To the one who'll never stop believing in me, no matter what and no matter how old I grow, to him I'll always be his lil baby girl. Happy Birthday Dada."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemimah Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

