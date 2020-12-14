IND vs AUS: Bumrah and Shami - Partners in crime ready to rhyme

The day after India wrapped up the T20I series, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah shifted his focus to the longer format of the game. Bumrah arrived at the Drummoyne Oval on the second day of the first tour match with a pink ball and spent close to 70 minutes bowling to Mayank Agarwal. This session was the start of the conditioning for his body for the rigours of Test cricket.

Before arriving in Australia, Bumrah had bowled 60 overs in the Indian Premier League. He could potentially bowl close to 50 in the first Test at Adelaide, if things don't go well for India. During the 14-day quarantine period, the Indian team management wanted Bumrah to increase his workload on a gradual basis. At the start of the ODI series, he looked slightly undone, bowling only three-over spells up front. Then, in the third ODI, he bowled five overs with the new ball and started finding his rhythm.

During the long spell at the Drummoyne Oval, Bumrah unleashed plenty of bouncers at Agarwal but importantly, he kept hitting the right length. Fast forward to the first evening of the second tour match at the SCG and one could sense Bumrah had hit his straps. By the end of the innings, Bumrah had taken two wickets and snared Australian Test opener Joe Burns. Even in the second innings, his 13 overs were top-class. Bumrah might have only picked up two wickets, but the Indian support staff will be delighted that their premier fast bowler got his smile back.

Bumrah's partner in crime or should we say rhyme, Mohammed Shami, also showed during the tour match why he could well be the most lethal bowler under lights in Adelaide. Shami knocked over Marcus Harris and Joe Burns cheaply in the first innings and will feel confident bowling at them if the pair is picked to open for Australia in the first Test.

India will also be buoyed by the fact that Shami was able to bowl two long spells in the tour fixture. With Ishant Sharma missing, Shami could be the one shouldering the responsibility of holding up one end.

Both Shami and Bumrah have spent a long time on the ground, either fielding or bowling long spells. They won't be heavy legged and will be raring to go at the Australian batsmen. The way this pair bowl with the pink ball could define the opening Test and subsequently, the series.

No. of fifers taken by Bumrah (14 Tests) and Shami (49 Tests)

