IND vs AUS: India's new Mr Finisher - Hardik Pandya

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, hugs to congratulate teammate Hardik Pandya after their win in the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Pics/AFP

Hardik Pandya has revealed that his biggest goal during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown period was to finish matches for India. Pandya achieved his objective on Sunday as he blasted an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls to propel India to a six-wicket win in the 2nd T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground and give the visitors an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

"The talk between me and Krunal [Pandya, his elder brother] during the lockdown was that I want to finish games when it matters. I'm not bothered if I score or no. I feel when it's my time to do it and the team wins from it, that's the happiest moment," Pandya told reporters after the win.

Aussie strategy backfires

Needing 14 off the last over, left-arm seamer Daniel Sams decided to bowl around the wicket to force Pandya to clear the long boundary on the leg-side. The plan backfired as Pandya used the angle to his advantage and thumped two sixes to seal the win. "They [Australia] wanted me to hit over the bigger side [of the ground] but for me, it was not about what they are doing. It's about what I can do. It was a matter of two big shots."



India's Hardik Pandya slams a six during the second T20I at the SCG yesterday

At one stage, India needed 72 from 36 balls, but Hardik told broadcaster Fox Sports later that it was important not to panic. "Sometimes when you see 70 runs needed in six overs it feels a lot but if you break it down into small targets, it doesn't seem like much. I've been in this situation many times and I've learnt that you always have more time than you think."

Asked if at any stage he felt the target was unachievable, Pandya said: "My game is built around confidence but I don't cross that fine line and become over-confident. I want to back myself and have that belief. I also think about the times I've got 70 or even 80 runs in the last few overs."

'Natarajan bowled well'

Pandya also praised pacer T Natarajan (4-0-20-2). "Special mention to Natarajan... I thought he'd be the Man of the Match. On this ground, where everyone went for plenty of runs, he ensured we're chasing a target that I felt was 10 runs short, so credit goes to him."

