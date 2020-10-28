IND vs AUS: Kohli and Co to begin defence of Border-Gavaskar Trophy with D/N Test in Adelaide

Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17, it was confirmed on Wednesday. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

The Adelaide fixture will be the first day-night Test played between the Australia and India. Neither side has lost a day-night Test previously, with the Australian team winning all four twilight Tests in Adelaide against New Zealand, South Africa, England and Pakistan, and India winning its only encounter at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh in 2019.

Australia are currently ranked number one in the ICC Test standings. However India will be buoyed by the knowledge it has won three of the previous four series against Australia, including a first-ever series win on Australian soil in 2018-19. Before the Test series, the teams will compete in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The tour will commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

The Australian team is fresh from an away ODI series win over world champions England, while India holds a slight edge over its rival in the 50-over format with a 12-10 win-loss record against Australia over the past five years.

In T20Is also, Australia are placed at the numero uno spot and posted a thrilling 2-0 away series win over India last year. India, however, holds a 5-4 win-loss advantage over Australia in its past 10 T20I matches.

Nick Hockley, CA's Interim Chief Executive Officer, said: "Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli's outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer."

In addition to the international fixtures, Cricket Australia has also confirmed dates for tour matches ahead of the Test series. India A will take on Australia A at Drummoyne Oval (December 6-8), and India will play Australia A in a day-night match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (December 11-13).

India's squad will arrive in Sydney on November 12 subject to Australian Border Force travel authorisation and the appropriate departure-approvals amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on November 27.

