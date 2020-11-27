IND vs AUS: No autographs, no selfies and dine amongst yourselves, players told

Team India completed their tight 14-day quarantine period last night in Sydney. All players, support staff and families checked out of the highly-secured Western Sydney hotel quarantine and shifted to a regular city hotel."

The hard lockdown restrictions that were imposed on the team will now be lifted and there will be more freedom. From today, players will be allowed to take a short walk outside and also pick up some take-away food from a local restaurant. Players will also be allowed to dine outside, but no outsider will be allowed to sit alongside them. Players have been advised not to sign autographs, pose for selfies with fans and avoid crowded places. Indoor dining or visiting enclosed shops should also be avoided. Calling for a taxi will not be permitted.

Same rules will also apply for the Australian team members. Both teams will be staying at the same hotel, but in a different bubble. It is learnt that players and support staff were briefed on the new restrictions earlier this week.

