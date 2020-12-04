IND vs AUS ODIs: Brett Lee questions decision to rest pacer Pat Cummins

Former fast-bowling star Brett Lee has questioned Australia's decision to rest pace spearhead Pat Cummins after just two games against India in the ODI series.

Cummins, who was part of Australia's England tour in August and also played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, was rested for the final ODI and will also miss the upcoming T20 series as part of his workload management. “It probably wouldn't have been his call, he probably would have wanted to play, the players generally want to play,” Lee told Foxsports.com.au.

“I would have thought after a couple of games they shouldn't be tired. I always found that for my rhythm, personally, that the more games I played, the better rhythm I had,” Lee added. Lee's comments came a day after spin legend Shane Warne slammed the decision to rest Cummins, suggesting IPL is being prioritised over national duty.

