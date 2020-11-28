IND vs AUS: Our body language wasn't great, says Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday questioned his team's body language after the opening ODI loss to Australia. India made a dismal start to their tour of Australia, losing the first ODI by 66 runs here. Kohli's men started exactly on a note they wouldn't have liked, giving away 374 runs in 50 overs with rival captain Aaron Finch (114 off 124 balls) and his illustrious predecessor Steve Smith (105 off 66 balls) hitting contrasting hundreds.

A pitch that looked docile during the first half suddenly came to life in the second as Josh Hazlewood (3-55) bounced out the Indian top-order, including Kohli and a frightened Shreyas Iyer, who got himself into a tangle. Hardik Pandya's 76-ball 90 and a 128-run stand with senior opener Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 86 balls) delayed the inevitable but it was always a catch-up game after the team were reduced to 101-4 inside 14 overs. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-54) dismissed Dhawan and Pandya in quick succession as India surrendered to scoreboard pressure finishing at 308-8 after 50 overs. "Everyone needs to show the intent in the entire 50 overs. Probably, we played 50 overs after a long time that could have an affect...but having said that we have played so much ODI cricket that it is not something we don't know how to do," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.



Aaron Finch (right) celebrates his century with Steven Smith

"I think the body language in the field wasn't great after around 25 overs. It was a disappointing part. If you don't take your chances against a top-quality opposition they'll hurt you and that is what happened today." With Pandya not yet fit to bowl, Kohli said it is affecting the balance of the team. "We have to find out a way to get few overs from part-timers. Unfortunately, someone like Hardik is not ready to bowl yet, we have to accept that, we don't really have all-round options as such right now," he said. Kohli said his bowlers couldn't pick wickets regularly and it allowed the Australians to post a big total in the end. Asked if being in quarantine after arriving in Australia from the UAE affected the performance of the team, Kohli said it cannot be cited as a reason. "[We] got enough time to prepare. Don't think there can be any excuses."

