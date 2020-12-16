IND vs AUS: Shaw over Gill to open, Saha over Pant for first overseas Day/Night Test?

India have all but confirmed the playing XI for the first Test starting in Adelaide on Thursday. Barring any mishaps in the final training session on Wednesday evening, India's six batsmen will feature Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal at the top with Hanuma Vihari at six. The other three pick themselves with Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 followed by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at No. 5.

Rishabh Pant's dazzling century in the tour match would have boosted his chances, but India will stick with the trustworthy Wriddhiman Saha.

Batting under lights key

Ravindra Jadeja is yet to commence training after suffering a hamstring injury in the first T20, meaning Ravichandran Ashwin will be India's front line spinner.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are automatic picks with Umesh Yadav to be the third seamer.

India will have one practice session under lights on Wednesday. History shows batting at night with the pink ball has been tough in day-night encounters at the Adelaide Oval. In the four day-night games here, teams have regularly collapsed once the floodlights have taken over. The sun will set at 8:30 pm local time, meaning teams will face a tricky period of 15 to 20 overs under lights.

During the day, the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. The groundsmen rolled the pitch a few times on Tuesday but were also keen on ensuring the moisture stayed intact by covering the pitch.

There will be a bit of assistance for the pacers in the first hour, but the pink ball does lose its shine quickly. Spinners will have an important role to play and if India are to succeed, then Ashwin needs to hold one end up.

Smith scare for Aus

There was a scare in the Australian camp on Tuesday with Steven Smith not able to train due to a sore back. Smith left the ground walking gingerly, but the Australian team management expects the star batsman to bat in the nets on Wednesday.

Australia already have their fair share of injuries with David Warner and rookie Will Pucovski ruled out of the first Test.

Coach Justin Langer was tight-lipped about who will open, but did state that Marnus Labuschagne will remain at No. 3. Joe Burns is expected to hang on to his place with Matthew Wade an outside chance to partner him, allowing Australia to debut Cameron Green at No. 6.

