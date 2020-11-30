IND vs AUS: 'Steve Smith is looking scary for opposition teams,' says Glenn Maxwell

In red-hot form, Steven Smith is looking “pretty scary” for the opposition teams, gushed Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after his teammate hammered his second successive century (104) against India on Sunday.

“As he said the other day, he has found his hands, he’s looking pretty scary at the moment for opposition teams. He’s placing the ball as well as anyone. When he puts the foot down, he goes and goes hard,” Maxwell said at the virtual post-match press conference following Australia’s series-deciding win in the second ODI against India.

“He is picking his spots. He is calculated [on the off-side] and has so much time at the moment. A lot of time, you judge him by the way he starts his innings and he’s just started by hitting the middle of the bat consistently,” added Mawell, who scored an unbeaten 63 yesterday.

