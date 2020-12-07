Ind vs Aus: Team India stands firm on Ravindra Jadeja's concussion sub issue

The Indian team management has quashed the theory that of misusing the concussion rule in the first T20I at Canberra.

Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal after the all-rounder copped a blow to his head in the last over of the innings. Jadeja had injured his hamstring earlier, leading to suggestions that India sought the concussion rule as an opportunity to replace him due to that.

A team member has revealed the sequence of events that led to match referee David Boon approving Chahal as the concussion substitute: It was Sanju Samson who immediately alerted Mayank Agarwal about the blow to Jadeja's helmet. Agarwal then rushed up to tell the team management and after watching a couple of replays, some team members immediately rushed down to the dugout to check on Jadeja after the innings. Jadeja was asked about his condition to which he told the management that he felt slightly dazed. The Indian team doctor sat Jadeja down and applied ice to his head. The team management then approached Boon to clarify the concussion protocol.

After assessing the protocol, Boon advised the team management that Jadeja was permitted to be substituted for a like-to-like player. The only player that fit the category was Chahal, as he was the only other spinner in the team.

Also Read: Ind vs Aus: Chahal substituting for Jadeja was within rules, says Gavaskar

At the conclusion of the game, Australia's Moises Henriques stated: "The like-for-like would be that one is an all-rounder and a gun fielder and the other is just an out-and-out bowler who bats 11."

However, the Indian team management stood firm, stating that there was no left-arm spinner in the squad, so the closest person had to be Chahal.

Australia coach Justin Langer, who had a heated exchange with Boon at the innings break over the Jadeja issue, told broadcaster Fox Sports before the 2nd ODI: "The concussion rules are strict and we adhere to them closely and they are very important for our game."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever