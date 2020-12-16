IND vs AUS Tests: India will have to fight hard as a team, feels Geoff Boycott

Former England captain Geoff Boycott says Australia are favourites going into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the home advantage will be a big factor.

"Australia have a good, balanced side and will be playing at home. This is a huge advantage. To counter that, all 11 Indians will have to fight as a team," said Boycott from Yorkshire.

The cricketer-turned-television pundit put the onus on the Indian batsmen.

"It all depends how the Indian batsmen tackle the swinging ball. There will be reasonable good bounce on the tracks and the seam movement will be hard to tackle," said Boycott, who called for a lot of common sense while batting.

"The Indians are good tourists these days. They have been winning matches abroad. Patience is also a very important factor and they will have to plan properly for every single session.

"They shouldn't get nervous, not throw their wickets and must grind the bowlers; make them tired. Ninety overs is a plenty of time and you must fight till the last ball," he added.

Boycott knows what it takes to win a Test series in Australia. He was one of England's batting stars when Ray Illingworth's team won the 1970-71 Ashes.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news