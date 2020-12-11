IND vs AUS Tests: Ishant Sharma's absence a big loss, feels Steve Smith

Ishant Sharma during the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington earlier this year. Pic/Getty Images

No Ishant Sharma; no Virat Kohli [after the first Test] and no word yet on the fitness of Rohit Sharma; enough reason for the Indian team management to have concerns for their first-ever overseas day-night Test (December 17).

The absence of senior-most pacer Ishant will put additional responsibility on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as the duo will again play a pivotal role in helping Team India defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah (21) and Shami (16) claimed 37 wickets between them during the historic series win Down Under in 2018-19. Ishant claimed 11 wickets in three Tests. Australia's star batsman Steven Smith said they are ready to exploit India's not-so-strong bowling attack.

"Ishant is probably a big loss for them [India]. He has obviously played a lot of cricket now and he is a good bowler. So yeah, maybe without him, their bowling attack may not be their strongest. I am sure they would have loved him to play," Smith said on Thursday during a virtual press conference facilitated by Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Ishant's wait continues

Ishant is just three short of 100 Test matches and three wickets away from claiming the 300-wicket milestone. With no Ishant in the ranks, the role of the third pacer will be crucial. "Their third quick hasn't played as much cricket- whoever they go with there [Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini]. They are all good bowlers. We are going to be at our best as a batting group," said Smith.

'Bumrah has got good pace'

It will also be the first time that Smith will face Bumrah in the long format. "I don't know if I will do anything specific. I think his skill sets won't probably change too much.

"We know how he bowls. He has got good pace. He has got that awkward action, very different from a lot of people. You've got to be pretty watchful all the time and he is a quality bowler," said the former Australian captain.

"I am excited. You like coming up against the best and he is certainly up there with them," added Smith, who has scored 7,227 runs in 73 Tests.

With David Warner ruled out of the first Test, Smith is well aware that their batting depth will be tested. "I think our depth is obviously going to be tested with Davey out and a few potentially new players coming in, so it's a test for us against a good Indian outfit," he said.

