IND vs AUS Tests: Joe Burns keen on landing the first punch

Wary of the "huge threat" the Indian pacers pose to them, Australia Test opener Joe Burns on Thursday said they will use the tour games to land the first punch and put the visitors on the back foot before the four-match series begins on December 17.

The Australians have already made a statement of sort with their dominant ODI series win as their batsmen came down heavily on the fancied Indian bowlers. Before India and Australia begin the Test battle, the visitors are scheduled to play two three-day tour games against Australia ‘A’.

India ‘A’, which features Test specialists, will take on Australia ‘A’ in the first three-day game, starting December 6. The second tour match, scheduled to begin from December 11, will be played with pink ball.

"The focus is always about trying to win games and starting this week with Australia ‘A’, it’s about getting our preparations sorted for the Test series but also putting India on the back foot, landing the first punch and making sure they don’t take any momentum into what’s going to be a fantastic series," Burns said at a virtual news conference.

Burns said India have a skilful bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, and they have to "start well" against them. "It’s the role of the openers. It’s not always the runs you make. Sometimes it’s the balls you can face and the pressure you can absorb that goes a long way to getting results.

"Their bowling attack has stayed together for a long time now, so we’ve all seen their bowlers, but they’re very skilful and they’re going to pose a huge threat. They’re a team that you can’t take lightly, they’re a world-class outfit and their bowling attack plays a big part in that."

"We’ll prepare well for this game and do as much preparation as we can [for the Adelaide Test] for a really tough battle. If we start well it’ll go a long way in winning the series." Burns said spending time in the middle during the ‘A’ games will help them get a measure of the visiting batsmen and bowlers. "So by the time we get to that first Test we’ll be as best prepared as possible," he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news