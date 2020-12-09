IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's boys sloppy on the field in Sydney

Virat Kohli stated before the match he elects to chase because it tests the character of the team. His teammates delivered in the second T20I, but in Tuesday's third T20, the skipper lacked the support to guide India to victory.

Kohli's 85 in vain

Kohli struck a brilliant 85 off 61 balls, but apart from Shikhar Dhawan (28 off 21), no other batsman managed to score more than 20. Rather than the batting, it was the poor discipline and catching that cost India. Three catches were spilled and Yuzvendra Chahal overstepped before having Glenn Maxwell caught behind by KL Rahul.



Deepak Chahar drops a catch during the third T20I against Australia at Sydney yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Then, there was the strategy of introducing pacer Shardul Thakur quite late in the innings—in the 12th over—which meant he had to bowl four of the last nine overs. Generally, the tactic of having one bowler to start a spell so late in a T20 game rarely works and Tuesday provided yet another example. Thakur conceded 43 from his four overs, but should have had at least two wickets.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS: Australia register consolation win; India clinch T20 series 2-1

Impressive Natarajan

One player that stood out for India in the series was T Natarajan. The left-armer had overall figures of 6-83 from his 12 overs at an economy of just 6.91. Natarajan was so impressive that seldom did anyone mention the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Even commentator Mark Waugh was quick to praise him, stating: "He was a revelation for India in the series and one of the best death bowlers going around."

It was only appropriate that Hardik Pandya handed his man of the series trophy to Natarajan at the end of the presentation ceremony. Pandya was outstanding, but deep down he would have known the integral role Natarajan played in the T20 series and the last ODI.

With the T20 World Cup in India next year, the Men in Blue will be delighted to have discovered a left-arm fast bowler that can withstand the pressure of international cricket.

Also Read: Viral video: Fans hold up 'We Miss you Dhoni' banner, Virat Kohli gestures 'me too'

India have shown

Plenty of fight and determination to win the T20 series after going down in the first two ODIs. After the white-ball matches, the scoreline reads 3-3. If the forthcoming four-Test series can be as competitive, the fans are in for a treat.

01

No. of T20 internationals India have lost this year. Virat Kohli's men won nine consecutive T20 matches before yesterday's game, in 2020

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news