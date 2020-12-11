IND vs ENG: Ahmedabad to host Day/Night Test against England

International cricket will return to India after a Coronavirus-forced break with the marquee series against England in February-March next year and the itinerary unveiled on Thursday features a day-night pink-ball Test at the reconstructed Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Apart from the day-nighter starting February 24, Ahmedabad will also host the fourth and final Test and five T20Is, the BCCI stated unveiling the 52-day tour's detailed schedule.

The two other venues that have been allotted matches as per BCCI's rotational policy are Chennai, which will be the venue for the first two Test matches (starting February 5), and Pune that will host the three ODIs (March 23 to 28).

India's home series against England

Tests

>> 1st Test: February 5-9, Chennai

>> 2nd Test: February 13-17, Chennai

>> 3rd Test: February 24-28, Ahmedabad (D/N)

>> 4th Test: March 4-8, Ahmedabad

T20Is (Ahmedabad)

>> 1st T20I: March 12

>> 2nd T20I: March 14

>> 3rd T20I: March 16

>> 4th T20I: March 18

>> 5th T20I: March 20

ODIs (Pune)

>> 1st ODI: March 23

>> 2nd ODI: March 26

>> 3rd ODI: March 28

