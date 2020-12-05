INDI vs AUS: Was Yuzvendra Chahal a like-for-like concussion substitute for Ranvindra Jadeja, asks Henriques

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether Yuzvendra Chahal can be called a "like for like" concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the leg-spinner spun his web to take India to a 11-run victory in the first T20 international on Friday.



Moises Henriques

Jadeja was hit by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the Indian innings and he was replaced by Chahal when India came out to defend their total. "There was no doubt that Jadeja was hit on the helmet and there could have been a concussion. A decision was taken that there was a concussion and a replacement was made. We are not doubting that," Henriques said.

"But was it a like-for-like replacement? That is the question. Jadeja was more of an all-rounder and he had done his batting. Chahal is a [pure] bowler," said Henriques.

Jadeja felt a little dizzy: Samson

Canberra: Ravindra Jadeja "felt dizzy" after the completion of the Indian innings, which resulted in Yuzvendra Chahal showing everyone how to be ready for opportunities that can come at any hour, India batsman Sanju Samson said on Friday.

"He got hit on the helmet in the last over [off Mitchell Starc] and when he came back to the dressing room, he was asked by the physio [Nitin Patel] how he felt. He [Jadeja] said that he was feeling a little dizzy," Samson said in the post-match conference. "He is under observation as per team doctor’s [Dr Abhijit Salvi] advice."

