India has responsibility to uphold the legal, legitimate rights of int'l investors: China

A day after India banned 59 apps with Chinese links for engaging in activities which are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity" of the country, China voiced strong concern over the move, and said the Indian government has the responsibility to uphold the "legitimate and legal rights" of international investors.

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in "activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". The ban also comes in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.

Reacting to India's ban of the apps at a Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing, spokesman Zhao Lijian said, "China is strongly concerned about the relevant notice issued by the Indian side. We are checking and verifying the situation." "I want to stress that the Chinese government always asks the Chinese businesses to abide by international rules, local laws and regulations in their business cooperation with foreign countries," he said.

India, China hold third-level talks

Indian and Chinese militaries on Tuesday held another round of Lt General-level talks with a focus on finalising modalities for disengagement of troops from several friction points in eastern Ladakh, government sources said. The talks took place at a meeting point in Chushul sector on the Indian side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh, they said.

